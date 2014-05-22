Thai army bans groups of more than five people from gathering

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s army has banned gatherings of more than five people, a spokesman said on Thursday, hours after the military staged a coup to oust the government following months of political turmoil.
“No gathering can take place anywhere with five people or more ... Anyone who violates this could be liable to not less than one year in prison,” deputy army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said in a televised statement.
Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould and Mike Collett-White