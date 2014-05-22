U.S. reviewing military ties with Thailand after army takes power

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday it was reviewing its military assistance and engagements with Thailand after Thailand’s army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha seized control of the government.

Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said that included an ongoing drill in Thailand, which involves some 700 U.S. Marines and sailors.

“Here in the Department (of Defense) we’re reviewing our military-to-military assistance and engagements,” Warren said, noting the ongoing exercises. “And we’ll let you know when we’ve decided something.”