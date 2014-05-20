Thai interim PM says aiming for August 3 election

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s caretaker prime minister, Niwatthamrong Boonsongphaisan, said on Tuesday he had asked the Election Commission to organize an election on August 3.

Niwatthamrong also said he would talk to the army chief “as soon as possible” to end the country’s political crisis hours after the army declared martial law.

“The government has sent a letter to the Election Commission suggesting that it organize an election on August 3 which we think is suitable. If the commission agrees then next week we can issue a decree,” Niwatthamrong told reporters.