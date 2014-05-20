Thai pro-government activist urges restoration of 'democratic principles'

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The leader of Thailand’s pro-government “red shirt” activists said on Tuesday he and his followers would sustain a protest in Bangkok’s outskirts until the restoration of “democratic principles” leading to an election.

Asked for his reaction to an army declaration of martial law earlier on Tuesday, Jatuporn Prompan, the leader of pro-government “red shirts”, told Reuters: “That’s fine.”

“We will stay here and continue our protest until the country is back to democratic principles, which will lead to an election and getting a new elected prime minister.”