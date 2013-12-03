FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai protest leader says campaign to oust govt not over
#World News
December 3, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

Thai protest leader says campaign to oust govt not over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thai anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban gestures as he addresses his supporters in Bangkok December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said on Tuesday he will continue the fight to oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, despite a government decision earlier not to confront protesters.

“Today we won a partial victory but we will fight on until the Thaksin regime has been driven out,” he said in a speech to supporters, a reference to the influence Yingluck’s brother, former premier Thaksin Shinwatra.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government ordered police to stand down and allow protesters into state buildings, removing a flashpoint for clashes and effectively bringing an end to days of violence in Bangkok in which five people have died.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
