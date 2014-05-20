FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai army tells TV stations run by rival political groups to shut down
#World News
May 20, 2014 / 3:23 AM / 3 years ago

Thai army tells TV stations run by rival political groups to shut down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s army said on Tuesday that 10 satellite television channels must stop broadcasting, including stations run by pro- and anti-government groups, in order to “preserve peace and order”.

The army declared martial law earlier on Tuesday to restore order after six months of anti-government protests.

“The army asks that satellite television channels stop broadcasting in order to prevent the distortion of news, which creates misunderstanding,” the army said in a televised statement.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould and Simon Cameron-Moore

