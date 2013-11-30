FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One killed, at least 10 wounded in Thai political violence - hospitals
#World News
November 30, 2013 / 4:22 PM / 4 years ago

One killed, at least 10 wounded in Thai political violence - hospitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - One person was killed and at least 10 were wounded after violence flared near a Bangkok sports stadium hosting a rally by thousands of supporters of embattled Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, according to hospital staff.

At least five people received gunshot wounds and five others were injured by knives or rocks, officials at the nearby Ramkamhaeng and the Dr Panya General Hospital told Reuters.

In the same area earlier on Saturday, Reuters witnesses saw a crowd of anti-government demonstrators armed with sticks and poles attack a bus, a taxi and two men on a motorcycle, beating one of them unconscious.

They were suspected of being “red shirt” supporters of Yingluck, who protesters are seeking to overthrow.

Reporting Amy Sawitta Lerfevre; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Jason Szep

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
