Thai tender to sell 167,000 tonnes of stockpiled rice, Aug 7

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Thai government will open a tender to sell an initial 167,000 metric tons (184,086 tons) of rice from stocks on Aug. 7, the first lot since sales were halted when the army took control of Thailand on May 22, a senior Commerce Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The government was expected to continue to sell up to 500,000 metric tons of rice monthly from stockpiles, with Thai rice the cheapest on the market.

“We (will) open widely for everybody, not only exporters, but also those rice traders and domestic rice retailers who need rice could join the tender,” said the official, who asked not to be named because she was not authorised to talk to the media.

The director-general of the Commerce Ministry’s Department of Foreign Trade, Duangporn Rodphaya, who oversees the government rice stock sales, is due to give a briefing on the details of the rice tender later on Tuesday, the official said.

The Commerce Ministry has said the sales of around 500,000 metric tons of rice monthly would not depress prices. Exporters agreed, citing strong demand and competitive Thai prices.

“It is a good timing as demand remains strong, while our prices are the most cheapest compared to Vietnam and India,” said Charoen Laothamatas, head of the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

The price of common grade 5 percent broken Thai white rice was offered at $420 a metric ton, well below the same grade of Vietnam of $465-$470, while Indian grade was at $435-$445.

“Thai rice is the cheapest. I think demand after the end of the Muslim fasting month and the New Year festivals should help absorb supply,” said a Bangkok-based trader.

After the army halted the sale of rice stockpiles and ordered a nationwide rice inspection, it found 80 percent of the stockpile was in good condition and decided that rice would be gradually sold via tenders and government deals later this year.

Around 14 million tonnes of rice stocks will be sold.