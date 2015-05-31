FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai King admitted to hospital for check ups: palace
#World News
May 31, 2015 / 3:49 PM / 2 years ago

Thai King admitted to hospital for check ups: palace

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej sits in a vehicle as he leaves Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s king was admitted to hospital on Sunday for a health check up and will stay overnight, the palace said.

Examination of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 87, showed a normal heartbeat and no respiratory infections, according to a statement from the Royal Household Bureau. Blood tests and body temperature measurement also showed no abnormalities.

Bhumibol is widely revered by Thais, most of whom have only experienced his more than six decade reign. The king is seen as a figure above the country’s often violent political divisions.

Reporting By Pracha Hariraksapitak and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok. Writing By Aubrey Belford in Yangon.

