a year ago
Germany says further attacks possible in Thailand after blasts
#World News
August 12, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Germany says further attacks possible in Thailand after blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's foreign ministry said on Friday further attacks may hit Thailand after a series of blasts at three of the country's resorts and advised visitors to show "extreme caution".

Thailand is a popular holiday destination for Germans.

Two people were killed and dozens wounded in the blasts, which targeted three of the most popular resorts late on Thursday and on Friday, days after Thais voted in a referendum to accept a military-backed constitution.

"Further attacks cannot be ruled out. Therefore the foreign ministry advises extreme caution. People traveling to Thailand are recommended to avoid public places and crowds of people, to follow the media closely," the ministry said in its travel advice.

The ministry also confirmed that three Germans had been injured in the attacks.

Tourism accounts for about 10 percent of Thai national output and has been one of the few bright spots in a sluggish economy.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
