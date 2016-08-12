FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two small explosions hit Thai resort island of Phuket: police
#World News
August 12, 2016 / 3:43 AM / a year ago

Two small explosions hit Thai resort island of Phuket: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Two small bombs exploded in the Thai tourist resort island of Phuket on Friday, Thai police said, the latest in a series of attacks on tourist destinations in Thailand since late on Thursday.

The first bomb exploded near a police box, wounding one Thai man, a police officer in Phuket said. The second exploded 300 meters (330 yards) away and nobody was hurt, he said.

The popular upscale tourist resort of Hua Hin has been hit by four explosions, two late on Thursday and two more early on Friday.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
