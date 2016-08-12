Two small explosions hit Thai resort island of Phuket: police

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Two small bombs exploded in the Thai tourist resort island of Phuket on Friday, Thai police said, the latest in a series of attacks on tourist destinations in Thailand since late on Thursday.

The first bomb exploded near a police box, wounding one Thai man, a police officer in Phuket said. The second exploded 300 meters (330 yards) away and nobody was hurt, he said.

The popular upscale tourist resort of Hua Hin has been hit by four explosions, two late on Thursday and two more early on Friday.