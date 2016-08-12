Thai police say tourist resort blasts were local sabotage

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police said on Friday they believe that a series of blasts targeting tourist resorts in southern Thailand overnight and in the morning were acts of local sabotage and were not linked to any international militant group.

Police were investigating but had not yet found any connection between the blasts in three popular tourist destinations in the south, deputy police spokesman Piyaphand Pingmuangsaid told reporters.

It was also unclear whether the blasts were related to an insurgency in Muslim-majority provinces in southern Thailand, he said. Two people were killed and dozens wounded in the blasts.