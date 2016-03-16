Thai police charge executives after deadly bank accident

The logo of Siam Commercial Bank is pictured at its office building in central Bangkok, Thailand, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Two executives at a fire-fighting system supplier have been charged with negligence after an accident in which eight people were killed at the headquarters of Siam Commercial Bank, Thai police said on Wednesday.

Contractors working on an upgrade to the building’s chemical fire extinguishers late on Sunday accidentally triggered an extinguisher, the bank said, releasing a chemical retardant that may have starved the area of oxygen.

Police charged Napong Suksanguan and Adisorn Poda, executive directors at fire fighting systems firm Mega Planet Co Ltd, with negligence leading to injury and death, said Panudech Sukvong, head of a police station near the accident site.

Both men have denied the charges and have been released on bail, police said.

“We will be gathering witnesses, documents and we’ll be investigating further to see who else might be involved in this negligence,” said Panudech.

The pair face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty and a fine of up to 200,000 baht ($5,707), Panudech said.

Executives at Mega Planet were not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

Siam Commercial Bank is Thailand’s oldest commercial bank and the country’s third largest lender by assets.

In Feb. 2015, a fire broke out at the bank’s headquarters located in the north of the Thai capital, Bangkok, killing one fireman.