Thai Siam Cement mulls capex hike for ASEAN expansion

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s top industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl (SCC.BK), could raise its investment budget by two-thirds in Southeast Asia over the next five years, where demand for cement and building materials is set to rise because of a boom in the contruction sector.

Siam Cement, the region’s second-largest cement maker, has set a $900 million budget to build new cement plants in Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia in 2013-2015, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told a news conference.

The company is expected to push up capital expenditure by 40 percent in the next 12 months, the fourth-highest rise among 37 top construction material companies in Asia Pacific, according to StarMine SmartEstimates, which weighs analysts’ accuracy.

The top three are Indonesia’s PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa (INTP.JK), China’s Guangdong Tapai (002233.SZ) and Thailand’s No. 3 cement maker TPI Polene Pcl TPIP.BK.

“After 2015, we may raise the budget to $1.5 billion to expand our cement capacities,” Kan said, adding Myanmar’s cement demand would be the highest among the 10 states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with potential growth of 20 percent this year, from a low base.

ASEAN is gearing up for closer economic integration from the end of 2015.

Cement demand in Thailand and Indonesia is expected to grow 10 percent, he said, adding Indonesia’s low consumption per capita would provide higher growth potential than the home market.

Siam Cement plans expenditure of about 40-50 billion baht ($1.4-1.7 billion) this year as it is eager to pursue its strategy of ASEAN expansion in its existing key businesses -- cement, paper and petrochemicals.

AVOID SINGAPORE, PHILIPPINES

But the company was not keen to invest in relatively developped markets such as Singapore, with that country focused more on the services sector, while the geographical position of the Philippines may not be supportive for investment, Kan said.

“The ASEAN market for cement and building materials continues to see strong demand growth because of healthy construction activity in the residential construction segment and government investment,” he said.

The company’s first-quarter sales in ASEAN rose 36 percent from a year earlier, versus a 6 percent growth for the group.

“Massive investment from the government and constant growth in the private sector should help demand for SCC’s cement rise in tandem with domestic growth of 5-10 percent,” Nat Panassutrakorn, an analyst at KGI Securities, said in a note.

Thailand’s fourth-biggest company by market value reported a better-than-expected 47 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, confirming the improved trend in its core cement, paper and petrochemicals businesses.

Siam Cement, whose results are used as a barometer of Thailand’s corporate health, expected its cement and building material businesses to account for 40 percent of the total in the next five years, up from 36 percent now.

Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, has annual domestic capacity of 23 million tonnes, of which 5 million is exported.

Founded in 1913 as the country’s first cement producer, Siam Cement has no expansion plans for the home market because industry capacity of 55 million tonnes should be enough to satisfy domestic demand in the next three years.

Shares in the company, valued at $20.4 billion, have risen 42 percent in the past 12 months, outperforming a 30 percent gain in the broad index .SETI. The stock rose 0.8 percent after the earnings announcement.

($1 = 28.80 Baht)