June 7, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Cobra makes surprise appearance in Thai toilet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PATHUM THANI, Thailand - A 27-year-old man got quite a shock and narrowly escaped injury when a cobra emerged in his toilet in the second incident of its kind in Thailand in about two weeks.

    Pollapat Laokamnerdpetch  reported the surprise appearance of the snake, which eluded rescue workers for 30 minutes before being caught. The incident occurred shortly after another Thai man was attacked by a python in his toilet.

    The cobra was transferred to Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute in Bangkok, which specializes in handling venomous snakes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
