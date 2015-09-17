FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorcycle blast kills two in southern Thailand bomb attacks
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2015 / 6:12 PM / 2 years ago

Motorcycle blast kills two in southern Thailand bomb attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A bomb concealed in a motorcycle parked outside a temple in Thailand’s southernmost province killed two people and wounded 14 on Thursday in attacks by suspected ethnic Malay separatists, police said.

The bomb was one of five that went off in the late evening in a district of Narathiwat, one of three Muslim dominated provinces where shadowy insurgents are waging a low-level rebellion against the Thai state.

Soldiers were among the dead and injured in the attack, Rangae district police chief Pakdee Preechachon said by phone.

Three unexploded devices were later discovered in the same area, he added.

As with most attacks in Thailand’s deep south, there was no claim of responsibility.

More than 6,500 people have been killed in unrest since 2004 in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat bordering Malaysia, which were part of a Malay Muslim sultanate annexed by mostly Buddhist Thailand over a century ago.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.