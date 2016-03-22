FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai top three mobile firms' shares surge after Jasmine misses 4G license payment
March 22, 2016 / 3:35 AM / a year ago

Thai top three mobile firms' shares surge after Jasmine misses 4G license payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Shares in Thailand’s top three mobile telecoms operators surged 5-10 percent on Tuesday after broadband Internet firm Jasmine International missed a deadline for an initial payment toward a $2.1 billion fee for a 4G mobile license.

Market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl saw its stock shoot up 5 percent, while second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl climbed 10 percent, outperforming a 0.44 percent gain of the main Thai index.

Third-ranked True Corp’s stock was 1.2 percent higher, while Jasmine shares were suspended from trading on Tuesday.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

