Thailand puts 4G licence auction back a year, telecoms shares fall

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s military government has suspended for one year an auction of fourth-generation (4G) mobile licences with immediate effect, a move that could lead to a loss in investment and revenue in a sector that accounts for a tenth of the economy.

The 4G spectrum would enable companies to tap more revenue from fast-growing data services and reduce regulatory costs under a new licensing regime.

“The postponement is to ensure that things will go smoothly and transparently and that will help protect the public,” the military council said in a televised statement on Friday.

The regulator had planned to hold an auction for a 25 MHz block on the 1800 MHz spectrum in August and a 17.5 MHz block on the 900 MHz band in November or December.

The auction is expected to fetch at least 42.9 billion baht ($1.33 billion) in state revenue and the sector is estimated to invest at least 100 billion baht after licences are issued.

Market leader Advanced Info Service (AIS) is expected to be hardest hit by the delay because the company currently has the lowest amount of operating bandwidth among the country’s top three operators.

Shares in AIS dropped 4.9 percent to 215 baht after the announcement and other shares in the sector also fell.

AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, is the only operator without a 4G service while it has the highest number of customers owning 4G-enabled devices.($1 = 32.1800 Thai Baht)