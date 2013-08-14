Thai Airways quarterly net loss widens

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Airways International (THAI.BK) reported a wider net loss for its second quarter on Wednesday, hit by lower passenger numbers, fierce competition and foreign exchange losses.

The airline posted a net loss of 8.4 billion thai baht ($269 million) for the April-June period, versus a loss of 1.53 billion baht a year earlier. The loss was in line with the 8.3 billion baht forecast by six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Thai Airways, facing regional competition from bigger rivals such as Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) and Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK), is reviewing its aircraft purchase plans after a weak performance in the first half. ($1 = 31.2500 Thai baht)