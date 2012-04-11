Tsunami warning issued for two southern Thai provinces

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A tsunami warning and evacuation order were issued by disaster prevention authorities in the southern Thai provinces of Phuket and Phangnga on Wednesday after a huge earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia.

“The province has turned on the warning sirens and asked people all over Phuket island to move to a safe place,” an official from the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre told Reuters by telephone.

An official from the warning centre Phangnga told Reuters: “We warn people in every district to evacuate immediately because there is a possibility of a tsunami.”

Phuket and Phangnga are provinces popular with tourists and were among those hit by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed more than 5,000 people in Thailand.