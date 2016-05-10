Caught in the act: Thai university uncovers high-tech student cheats

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A university in Thailand has caught a group of students using smart watches and cameras concealed in glasses to cheat during entrance exams, forcing the cancellation of the tests for others.

Rangsit University rector Arthit Ourairat shared pictures of the gadgets on his Facebook page and said the school had canceled the relevant medical school entrance exams held on May 7 and 8.

Local media cited officials saying three students had been blacklisted by the university following the elaborate scam, which involved proxies filming the exam papers with the concealed camera in their glasses.

Officials say they left the three-hour test after 45 minutes and sent the exam questions to an unnamed team in a different location, who then passed on the answers to the students still in the room via the smart watches.

“They answered all the questions then sent text messages to those students who wanted to be in the medical department,” Rangsit University’s Deputy Director Nares Pantaratorn told Thai television on Monday.

The university has rescheduled the exams for May 31-June 1.