FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai graft body finds no case against PM Yingluck
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 4, 2013 / 8:23 AM / in 4 years

Thai graft body finds no case against PM Yingluck

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Belgian Crown Prince Philippe sits with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during a visit at the Government House in Bangkok March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Government House/Handout (

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai anti-graft body said it had found no irregularities in an asset disclosure by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, effectively removing any question that she might have to step down, a prospect which unsettled Bangkok markets on Thursday.

“The National Anti-Corruption Commission has found no discrepancies in its initial investigations into these allegations but we will keep evidence as background for any future investigations,” Klanarong Chanthick, a member of the committee, said in a televised statement.

“The Prime Minister will be able to continue in her position as normal. There will be no impact on her political position,” he told Reuters after giving the statement.

The commission had investigated possible inconsistencies in Yingluck’s declaration of assets involving a 30 million baht ($1.02 million) loan she had given to a company run by her husband.

The benchmark SET stock index fell as much as 2.6 percent during the morning when it became clear the commission was about to hand down its decision, with some investors worried about the implications.

Yingluck’s Puea Thai Party came to power in 2011 and the country has since enjoyed a period of relative stability after years of sporadic violence that pitted royalists and supporters of the establishment against the mostly poor supporters of Yingluck’s brother, ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin, a billionaire former telecoms tycoon, is a divisive figure, revered by the rural and urban poor but seen as corrupt and authoritarian by the elite. He was ousted in a military coup in 2006 and now lives in self-imposed exile to escape a two-year sentence for abuse of power handed down in 2008. ($1 = 29.3650 Thai baht)

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Editing by Alan Raybould and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.