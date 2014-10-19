FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two foreign tourists missing after Thai boat sinking
October 19, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Two foreign tourists missing after Thai boat sinking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Authorities were searching the sea near the southern Thai tourist island of Phuket on Sunday night for two foreign tourists who went missing after a boat collision, officials said.

The two tourists, believed to be South Korean, were among 37 foreigners and six Thai crew on a speedboat from nearby Phi Phi Island that collided with a fishing boat in the early evening, Phang Nga province Deputy Governor Prayura Rattanasenee told Reuters.

“The speedboat sank after the collision. There haven’t been any reports of deaths so far,” Prayura said.

At least 10 people were injured in the accident and were being treated in Phuket, he said.

The speedboat passengers comprised 31 Chinese, four Koreans and two Britons, he said.

Reporting by Prachaa Hariraksapitak and Viparat Jantraprap; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
