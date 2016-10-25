FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Thales's rail signaling unit sale to Alstom off the table: government source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 25, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

Thales's rail signaling unit sale to Alstom off the table: government source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Neuilly, near Paris, May 20, 2008.Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The sale of aerospace firm Thales's rail signaling business to transport company Alstom is no longer on the agenda, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

BFM Business TV channel said earlier on Tuesday that the French government was pushing Thales, (TCFP.PA) in which it owns 26 percent, to sell the unit to Alstom, (ALSO.PA) in which it has 20 percent of voting rights.

"Signalization will not move for now, because the situation between Thales and Alstom is blocked. It is not a priority right now and we need to stop talking about it," the source told Reuters.

The source added there was agreement within the government and that there was no appetite to push through a solution against the two companies' will.

The chief executive of Dassault Aviation said earlier on Tuesday it wanted Thales, in which it owns a 25 percent stake, to keep its rail signaling business, which he said was a core business for Thales.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by Michel Rose

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.