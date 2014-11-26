FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Douglas mandates bank to sell book store chain - sources
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
November 26, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Douglas mandates bank to sell book store chain - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German retailer Douglas has mandated investment bank Macquarie to organize the sale of its Thalia book stores division, which is facing stiff competition from Amazon, according to two people familiar with the deal.

Since being taken private by buyout group Advent last year, Douglas has decided to focus on its beauty products business, buying up French perfumeries chain Nocibe and selling its confectionery stores.

Thalia, with around 300 book stores in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, has struggled to deal with the rise of online retailers.

Douglas is aiming to return to the stock exchange as early as the second quarter of 2015, and initial plans to float a group comprising the perfume shops and the book store chain have been shelved, the sources said.

Douglas, Advent and Macquarie declined to comment.

Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.