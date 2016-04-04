FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump's hotel chain faces another credit card system breach: Blog
#Technology News
April 4, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Trump's hotel chain faces another credit card system breach: Blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The top of the 65-storey Trump International Hotel & Tower is seen in Toronto August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s string of luxury hotel properties, The Trump Hotel Collection, appears to be dealing with the second breach of its credit card systems in a year, KrebsonSecurity reported on Monday.

The company was investigating the claims, the blog reported. (bit.ly/25HgQWb)

The company could not be immediately reached.

The luxury hotel fell victim to a credit card breach in July.

The hotel industry has been hit by such breaches. Hyatt Hotels Corp had reported a malware attack to steal payment card data in January while Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc had reported a breach in November.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
