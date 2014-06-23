FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tony-winning play 'All the Way' breaks Broadway sales record
June 23, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Tony-winning play 'All the Way' breaks Broadway sales record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Bryan Cranston poses backstage with his Tony Award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "All the Way" at the American Theatre Wing's 68th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “All the Way,” the Tony Award-winning drama starring Bryan Cranston as U.S. President Lyndon Johnson, broke a box office record when it grossed over $1.4 million in a week, more than any new straight play in Broadway history, producers said on Monday.

The play by Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Schenkkan shattered the record for eight performances during the week ending June 22. It had recouped its investment of $3.9 million by the end of May.

“All the Way” won the Tony for best play earlier this month, and Cranston nabbed a Tony for his performance as LBJ in the play that will close on Sunday after 131 performances.

Cranston, a multiple Emmy Award winner for his role in television’s “Breaking Bad” as a meth-making chemistry teacher, made his Broadway debut in the limited-engagement play that opened on March 6.

The play was originally presented at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and at the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts before opening on Broadway.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

