Actor Miranda bows out of award-winning 'Hamilton'
#Entertainment News
July 11, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Actor Miranda bows out of award-winning 'Hamilton'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - After 11 Tony awards, a Pulitzer prize and plenty of critical acclaim, Lin-Manuel Miranda bowed out of his hit Broadway show "Hamilton", the pop culture phenomenon based on U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton, at the weekend.

Miranda - visibly moved on stage - debuted shorter locks soon after his last performance in the musical on Saturday. He has already lined up his next gig, playing a street lamplighter in Disney's upcoming "Mary Poppins Returns" sequel.

Reporting By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
