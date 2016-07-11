Actor Miranda bows out of award-winning 'Hamilton'

LONDON (Reuters) - After 11 Tony awards, a Pulitzer prize and plenty of critical acclaim, Lin-Manuel Miranda bowed out of his hit Broadway show "Hamilton", the pop culture phenomenon based on U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton, at the weekend.

Miranda - visibly moved on stage - debuted shorter locks soon after his last performance in the musical on Saturday. He has already lined up his next gig, playing a street lamplighter in Disney's upcoming "Mary Poppins Returns" sequel.