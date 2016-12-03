FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' plans 2018 Broadway debut
#Entertainment News
December 3, 2016 / 12:40 AM / 9 months ago

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' plans 2018 Broadway debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers at a gala performance of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two, in London, Britain July 30, 2016.Neil Hall/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - After a hit debut on London's West End this summer, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is in talks to move to New York's Broadway in 2018, producers said on Friday.

The play, based on author J.K. Rowling's popular boy wizard character, is being planned for Broadway's Lyric Theater, which will undergo a multi-million dollar revamp to house the elaborate production, the show's producers said in a post on Rowling's website Pottermore.com.

The Lyric Theater is one of Broadway's largest venues, with nearly 1,900 seats, and has housed complex theatrical productions such as "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" in 2005 and "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," which ran from 2010 to 2014.

In preparation for "Cursed Child," the Lyric Theater will be remodeled with a slightly reduced 1,500 seats, "to accommodate the dramatic look and feel" of the play.

"Cursed Child" is sold out at London's Palace Theater until 2018, although more tickets are expected to be released in January.

The play is set 19 years after Rowling's book series concluded the boy wizard's teen years with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" in 2007.

The play is penned by Jack Thorne, with a story co-created by Rowling, and centers on the lives of an adult Harry Potter and his son.

A book of the "Cursed Child" script, released to coincide with the opening of play, has become a best-seller this year, with more than 3 million copies sold in the United States within its first month.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
