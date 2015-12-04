FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New immersive experience takes fans into world of 'The Walking Dead'
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 4, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

New immersive experience takes fans into world of 'The Walking Dead'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A new immersive, interactive experience is giving fans an up-close, terrifying encounter with zombies by taking them to the edge of a small town on the night the ghoulish creatures began the rampage that led to a zombie apocalypse.

“The Walking Dead Experience - Chapter 1” is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman and the TV series of the same name that debuted on U.S. cable network AMC in 2010 and is now in its sixth season.

The 30-minute experience is featured at the Walker Stalker Con, the zombie, horror and sci-fi convention, that will be held at the Meadowlands sports and entertainment complex in New Jersey, from Dec. 4-6.  

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.