5 months ago
Sheena Easton debuts at West End in '42nd Street' musical
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
April 5, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 5 months ago

Sheena Easton debuts at West End in '42nd Street' musical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Grammy award-winning artist Sheena Easton has made her West End debut in the musical "42nd Street", with Britain's Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, actor Morgan Freeman and tennis coach Judy Murray attending the show's premiere.

The musical follows a Broadway director named Julian Marsh as he attempts to put on a successful theatrical production in the middle of the Great Depression.

Easton plays Peggy Marsh, one of the chorus line in the show, who takes over as the lead when the star actress breaks her ankle.

Produced by Johnny Hon and directed by Mark Bramble, "42nd Street" is famous for songs like "Dames", "We're In The Money" and "I Only Have Eyes For You".

It is not the production's first showing in London, having run in the West End from 1984 to 1989. A relatively unknown Catherine Zeta Jones performed in the chorus line in 1984.

Reporting by Reuters Television, Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Michael Perry

