Clive Owen makes Broadway debut in Pinter's 'Old Times'

Cast members Kelly Reilly (L), Clive Owen (C) and Eve Best pose together during a photo call for the Broadway revival of "Old Times" at American Airlines Theater in New York, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - British actor Clive Owen swaps Hollywood for the stage in “Old Times”, making his Broadway debut in a revival of Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter’s 1971 play.

The “Children of Men” and “Closer” actor, who has London theater credits to his name, will appear alongside fellow Britons Eve Best, who previously starred in Pinter’s “The Homecoming”, and “True Detective” actress Kelly Reilly.

In the play, Owen’s character Deeley and his wife Kate receive a visit from her longtime friend Anna, an encounter where memories are soon viewed as threats amidst building emotions.

“... It’s a really stunning piece of writing and three great parts. I love the part and I love the fact that Doug (Hodge) our director has worked with Pinter a lot,” Owen said at a photo call for the play on Wednesday night.

“I feel very comfortable with him at the helm because he understands the world so well.”

Actor Clive Owen poses during a photo call for the Broadway revival of "Old Times" at American Airlines Theater in New York, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

British actor and Tony Award winner Douglas Hodge has starred in several of Pinter’s plays. He also makes his Broadway directorial debut with “Old Times”.

Cast members Kelly Reilly (L), Clive Owen (C) and Eve Best pose together during a photo call for the Broadway revival of "Old Times" at American Airlines Theater in New York, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“I’ve worked with Pinter for more or less 10 years, almost exclusively really ... He was a great mentor, a great friend, almost a father figure to me,” he said of the playwright who died in 2008.

“I’ve loved this play ... I think it’s probably one of the best plays in the last 50 years.”

Radiohead singer and songwriter Thom Yorke has written the music for the play.

“Old Times” officially opens on Oct. 6 at the American Airlines Theatre, running until Nov. 29. Previews start on Sept. 17.