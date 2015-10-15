Lloyd Webber gives taste of "School of Rock" musical in 360-degree video

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has offered a glimpse of his latest musical, a stage adaptation of hit 2003 film comedy “School of Rock”, with a 360-degree video of the new Broadway production.

Lloyd Webber, the composer of “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats”, announced last December he was bringing to the stage the movie about wannabe rockstar substitute teacher Dewey Finn, who forms a band with his young pupils.

Previews begin in New York in November and the show is set to open in December. It will feature songs from the movie, new music by Lloyd Webber and a book by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes.

“It kind of takes me back to the time when I was able to write with children and work with children,” Lloyd Webber said of the new production at the launch of the promotional video on Wednesday. “It was a bit of fresh air really.”

The video shows Finn, played by Broadway actor Alex Brightman, with the young cast performing “You’re In the Band” in the classroom -- a song where the teacher turns his students into a rock band.

Viewers can scroll around the room, where the black boards have references to Lloyd Webber’s past musicals and the ceiling shows the lyrics for the song.

Lloyd Webber said the video was shot in one take.

“It’s happening all around you, all in one go. It’s all in one take, you can’t edit it because everybody is always in a different position,” he said. “It was a great experiment.”

The “School of Rock” film which starred Jack Black as Finn, grossed more than $131 million at box offices worldwide.