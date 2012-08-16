FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buckle's revenue misses estimates
August 16, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Buckle's revenue misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apparel and accessories retailer Buckle Inc’s (BKE.N) quarterly revenue missed estimates as comparable-store sales fell.

The company, which sells clothing and footwear under its BKE brand as well as third-party brands like Billabong and Roxy, said same-store sales fell 0.8 percent.

Buckle’s revenue rose 1 percent to $215.5 million in the second quarter.

The profit fell to $23.2 million, or 49 cents per share, from $23.6 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 49 cents per share on revenue of $216.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Kearney, Nebraska-based company closed at $40.03 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore

