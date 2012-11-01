FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The Hartford Financial third-quarter profit rises
November 1, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

The Hartford Financial third-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insurer The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG.N) reported a surge in third-quarter profit on lower investment losses, but core earnings came in below Wall Street expectations.

Net income jumped to $401 million, or 83 cents per share, from $60 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, it earned 78 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting Hartford to earn 83 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares closed at $21.92 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
