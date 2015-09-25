FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'The Martian' premiere lands in London
#Entertainment News
September 25, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

'The Martian' premiere lands in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kate Mara, Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain arrives for the UK premiere of "The Martian" at Leicester Square in London, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

“The Martian” had its European premiere in London on Thursday (September 24) attended by a host of the film’s stars including Matt Damon, Kate Mara, Jessica Chastain and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

While talking about “The Martian,” which has been critically praised since its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ridley Scott and lead actor Damon both discussed their upcoming projects.

Scott explained that his “Prometheus” sequel, “Alien: Paradise Lost” will begin shooting in February, while Damon, 44, lamented the fact he is going to have to get into shape to reprise his role as Jason Bourne for the upcoming installment of the “Bourne” franchise, saying he’s “definitely fighting nature at this point.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
