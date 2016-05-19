New York theme bar inspired by 'Beetlejuice' director Tim Burton

NEW YORK - A new theme bar and restaurant in lower Manhattan inspired by Tim Burton and with a menu and drinks that pay homage to the “Beetlejuice” director is proving to be a hit with fans.

Beetle House NYC, co-owned by childhood friends Zach Neil and Brian Link, opened in late April and is almost completely booked for the summer. But the owners keep a walk-in table available and the bar is always open.

Top selling items on the menu include Edward Burger Hands and Cheshire Mac and Cheese. Guests can also order drinks such as the Chocolate Chocolate Martini and the Beetles juice.

“If you kind of look down the left side of the bar it’s a lot of artifacts and antiques and things that we feel look like they would be in a Burton film. So it’s a lot of old books and medical equipment,” said Neil. “Then the opposite side, the right side of the restaurant, is more movie memorabilia.”

Beetle House NYC, which will have its official grand opening in June or July, is Neil and Link’s second bar. Their first venture, Stay Classy, is a tribute to actor Will Ferrell.