FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medicines Co stops trial of blood loss drug on safety issues
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 4, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

Medicines Co stops trial of blood loss drug on safety issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Medicines Co said it discontinued a mid-stage study of its experimental drug to reduce blood loss during surgery due to evidence of risk to patients.

Shares of the company fell 4 percent in extended trade, after closing at $26.64 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Medicines Co, known for its blood thinner Angiomax, did not disclose the nature of the safety issues.

The company said it is assessing all patient data from the study to determine the cause of the safety issues and any potential link to the drug.

The study testing the drug, codenamed MDCO-2010, had recruited 44 of a planned 90 patients in the first stage, the company said.

Medicines Co said it informed health regulators in Germany and Switzerland, where patients had been enrolled.

Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.