HBO political drama 'The Newsroom' to end after third season
#Entertainment News
January 13, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 4 years ago

HBO political drama 'The Newsroom' to end after third season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aaron Sorkin (L), creator and executive producer, and actors Jeff Daniels (2nd L), Sam Waterston (C), Olivia Munn and Dev Patel (R) arrive for the season 2 premiere of their HBO drama series "The Newsroom" in Hollywood July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Aaron Sorkin’s drama series “The Newsroom” about a chaotic cable TV newsroom will end after its upcoming third season, Time Warner Inc-owned HBO said on Monday.

The series, created by Oscar-winning screenwriter Sorkin, integrated real-life current events and political issues into its storylines of a fictional TV news team which has to balance the pressures of reporting with that of ratings and sponsors.

Unlike Sorkin’s Emmy-winning White House drama “The West Wing,” “The Newsroom” failed to earn high praise and was targeted by critics for its sanctimonious portrayal of news.

Star Jeff Daniels, who plays gruff news anchor Will McAvoy, won an Emmy this year for best actor in a drama series, but the series’ first season received only three Emmy nominations in total, including Jane Fonda for best guest actress in a drama series and best main title design.

The final season is scheduled to premiere this fall.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Cynthia Osterman

