FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK ups lung drug bet by buying more of Theravance
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 2, 2012 / 11:50 AM / in 6 years

GSK ups lung drug bet by buying more of Theravance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has increased its stake in Theravance THRX.O to 26.8 percent by buying shares worth $212.9 million at a premium to the market, in a move signaling its confidence in new lung drug Relovair.

GSK previously had a 18.3 percent holding in its U.S. partner and has been working with Theravance since 2002 to develop Relovair. The drug is seen as a successor to the British drugmaker’s $8 billion-a-year seller Advair and will be submitted for regulatory approval in mid-2012.

GSK is paying $21.2887 per share for 10 million Theravance shares, a 7.5 percent premium to the five-day average price up to March 30.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.