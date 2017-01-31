FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Thermo Fisher quarterly profit tops Wall Street expectations
January 31, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 7 months ago

Thermo Fisher quarterly profit tops Wall Street expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.

The world's largest maker of scientific instruments said net profit rose to $629.5 million, or $1.59 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $602.6 million, or $1.50 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher earned $2.41 per share. Analysts on average had expected $2.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $4.95 billion, edging past the average estimate of $4.98 billion. The company noted that it had four fewer selling days in the latest quarter than in the comparable 2015 quarter.

Thermo Fisher said it would provide its financial forecasts for 2017 on a conference call later on Tuesday. Analysts on average are estimating earnings of $9.08 per share and sales of $19.5 billion for the year.

Revenue in the life sciences solutions unit rose 10 percent to $1.34 billion in the fourth quarter, while analytical instruments sales jumped 32 percent to $1.22 billion.

Specialty diagnostics sales fell 3.5 percent to $834 million.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

