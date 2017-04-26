FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Thermo Fisher tops profit estimate, ups forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 26, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 4 months ago

Thermo Fisher tops profit estimate, ups forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected first quarter profit on increased sales in all of its divisions and raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecasts.

The world's largest maker of scientific instruments said net profit rose to $551.4 million, or $1.40 per share, from $402.2 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. [nPn9kpGHZa]

Excluding special items, Thermo Fisher said it had adjusted earnings of $2.08 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company now expects 2017 adjusted earnings of $9.12 to $9.28 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $9.06 to $9.24. That puts the new midpoint above Wall Street estimates of $9.17 per share.

Thermo Fisher also raised its full-year sales forecast and now expects revenue of $19.51 billion to $19.71 billion, up from its previous view of $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion.

The company said the boosted forecast reflects not only a solid first quarter but a more favorable foreign exchange environment and contributions from completed acquisitions.

Revenue for the first quarter rose 11 percent to $4.77 billion, exceeding estimates of $4.67 billion.

The analytical instruments unit saw sales jump 39 percent to $1.05 billion, reflecting the acquisition of FEI Co.

Sales for the life sciences division rose 12 percent to $1.36 billion, while specialty diagnostics and laboratory products and services both saw low single-digit percentage sales increases.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.