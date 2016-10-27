FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Thermo Fisher raises 2016 revenue, earnings forecasts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 27, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 10 months ago

Thermo Fisher raises 2016 revenue, earnings forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N), the world's largest scientific instruments maker, raised its 2016 revenue and adjusted earnings forecasts, helped partly by its acquisition of microscope maker FEI Co.

The company, which bought FEI for about $4.2 billion in May to gain access to its electron microscopy technology that helps study proteins, reported a 9 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

Thermo Fisher said it now expects full-year revenue in the range of $18.25 billion to $18.39 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $17.84 billion to $18.00 billion.

The company also raised its adjusted earnings per share to a range of $8.19 to $8.30 from its previous estimate of $8.07 to $8.20.

Thermo Fisher said operational strength and a more favorable foreign exchange environment also contributed to the improved outlook.

The company's third-quarter revenue rose to $4.49 billion from $4.12 billion a year earlier.

Revenue from the company's life sciences solutions segment, its second largest, grew 14 percent to $1.23 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 1.

However, net income fell to $473.5 million for the quarter from $476.1 million a year earlier, as restructuring and other costs rose by about 11 percent.

However, on a per-share basis, net income rose to $1.19 for the quarter from $1.18 a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported net income of $808.5 million or $2.03 per share.

Up to Wednesday's close, the company's stock had risen about 4.4 percent year to date.

Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.