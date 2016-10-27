Thermo Fisher raises 2016 revenue, earnings forecasts

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N), the world's largest scientific instruments maker, raised its 2016 revenue and adjusted earnings forecasts, helped partly by its acquisition of microscope maker FEI Co.

The company, which bought FEI for about $4.2 billion in May to gain access to its electron microscopy technology that helps study proteins, reported a 9 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

Thermo Fisher said it now expects full-year revenue in the range of $18.25 billion to $18.39 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $17.84 billion to $18.00 billion.

The company also raised its adjusted earnings per share to a range of $8.19 to $8.30 from its previous estimate of $8.07 to $8.20.

Thermo Fisher said operational strength and a more favorable foreign exchange environment also contributed to the improved outlook.

The company's third-quarter revenue rose to $4.49 billion from $4.12 billion a year earlier.

Revenue from the company's life sciences solutions segment, its second largest, grew 14 percent to $1.23 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 1.

However, net income fell to $473.5 million for the quarter from $476.1 million a year earlier, as restructuring and other costs rose by about 11 percent.

However, on a per-share basis, net income rose to $1.19 for the quarter from $1.18 a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported net income of $808.5 million or $2.03 per share.

Up to Wednesday's close, the company's stock had risen about 4.4 percent year to date.