ZURICH Swiss financial infrastructure group SIX aims to take on more securities business on behalf of Swiss banks as they seek to cut costs by pooling resources, it said on Friday.
Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, a top seller of laboratory gear, could rise another 30 percent over the coming two years, Barron's said in a report.
The firm's stock rose over 3 percent last week, at least partly because the company's funding from the National Institutes of Health looks secure and possibly poised to grow despite the election of a new U.S. president seen by some as "anti-science," Barron's said.
Thermo Fisher is likely to increase earnings per share at a double-digit pace for "years to come," according to Barron's.
BEIJING China has removed Dong Mingzhu, one of China's most prominent businesswomen, from the post of chairperson of state-owned conglomerate Gree Group, but retained her as the head of its electronics arm, state news agency Xinhua reported.
LONDON Credit Suisse said on Friday it was buying back Mexican equities after their sharp fall in the wake of the shock U.S. election outcome, noting that the peso's slump already reflects election-related risks.