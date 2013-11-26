FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU clears $13.6 billion Thermo Fisher, Life Tech deal with conditions
November 26, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

EU clears $13.6 billion Thermo Fisher, Life Tech deal with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Tuesday Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s (TMO.N) proposed $13.6 billion takeover of Life Technologies Corp (LIFE.O), after the U.S. company agreed to sell three units to ease competition concerns.

The deal would make Thermo, the world’s largest maker of scientific and laboratory equipment, one of the top two companies in genetic testing.

The European Commission said in a statement that Thermo Fisher will divest businesses producing and supplying media and sera for cell culture, gene silencing products and polymer-based magnetic beads.

Media and sera are liquids used to supply nutrients to human, animal, insect and plant cells growing in vitro.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Charlie Dunmore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
