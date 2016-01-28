FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thermo Fisher quarterly profit edges past Street estimates
January 28, 2016 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Thermo Fisher quarterly profit edges past Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N), the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, reported slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, helped by growth in its life sciences division.

The company, which announced a deal to buy genetic testing company Affymetrix for $1.3 billion this month, reported a net income of $602.6 million, or $1.50 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $601.2 million, or $1.49 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Thermo Fisher said it had adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 4 percent to $4.65 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $4.55 billion.

The company said it would provide its 2016 forecasts later on Thursday on a conference call with analysts and investors.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

