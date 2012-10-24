Thermo Fisher beats estimates, raises full-year forecast again

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) raised its full-year forecast for the second time this year after strong sales of its specialty diagnostic equipment helped it beat analysts’ estimates for its third quarter results.

Thermo based its new outlook on its strong performance in the first three quarters, the completion of an acquisition and improved foreign exchange rates.

Analysts praised the company’s ability to outperform peers by showing strong organic growth, despite weak macro-economic conditions.

UBS analyst Daniel Arias said he was looking for organic growth of 2 percent for the quarter, but the company outperformed with 4 percent.

“There has been a lot of pressure on the companies that have reported so far, and so for Thermo Fisher to put up four percent organic is pretty positive,” Arias told Reuters.

Peers Sigma-Aldrich SIAL.O and Waters Corp (WAT.N) both reported mixed results on Tuesday with quarterly profit in line with analysts’ estimates but revenue failing to keep up.

Both companies reported challenging market conditions and Sigma-Aldrich warned that sales of its fine chemicals, which have been below estimates, would continue to fluctuate.

As the United States curbs spending to fix its budgetary deficit, a lull in government-sponsored medical research has hurt life-sciences-tools companies that have significant exposure to such research.

Thermo, however, derives about half of its revenue from international markets, including India and China, and has therefore been relatively insulated from domestic headwinds, said Wells Fargo analyst Tim Evans.

In addition, the world’s largest laboratory equipment maker has now broadened its focus to markets such as South Korea, Brazil and Russia.

Thermo raised its 2012 outlook for adjusted per-share earnings to between $4.81 and $4.88 from a range of $4.74 to $4.84. It said it now expects revenue to be $12.32 billion to $12.40 billion, up from the previous forecast of $12.14 billion to $12.26 billion.

Thermo’s July-September net profit rose to $290.4 million, or 79 cents per share, in the third quarter from $265.4 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition-related costs and some other one-time items, Thermo earned $1.19 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $3.09 billion, edging past Wall Street estimates of $2.99 billion.

The specialty diagnostics unit, which has traditionally been Thermo’s strongest segment, brought in sales of $707 million in the quarter, up 15 percent .

The laboratory products and services unit had sales of $1.51 billion, up 5 percent from the year ago quarter, while analytical technologies sales edged 1 percent higher to $1.01 billion.

The company’s shares, which have risen over 23 percent this year, were set to open 31 cents higher at $57.92 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.