Four more contestants eliminated from "The Voice"

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kim Yarbrough and Karla Davis of Team Adam and Tony Vincent and Erin Martin of Team Cee Lo were eliminated from TV singing competition “The Voice” on Tuesday.

The three Ks on coach Adam Levine’s team - Kim Yarbrough, Karla Davis, and Katrina Parker - found themselves “singing for their lives” after their performances on Monday’s episode failed to secure enough audience votes to keep them in the top tier of the Maroon 5 frontman’s team.

Though Levine ultimately made the decision about which member to keep, fellow coaches Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, and Cee Lo Green unanimously agreed with Levine that Parker should stay.

Yarbrough, who sang Jennifer Hudson’s “Spotlight,” was criticized by the coaches for not exuding enough urgency in her performance. She called being on the show “the most incredible experience of my life.”

Davis, who sang Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” thanked the unsung “behind-the-scenes” staff before leaving.

Green cut Vincent and Martin from his team while retaining Cheesa, who goes by her first name. Green’s fellow coaches universally backed his final decision, but Green felt torn, saying that “my mind says Tony, but my heart says Cheesa.”

Of Martin’s performance of Stevie Wonder’s “Your Song,” Shelton commented that “the song got away from her at the end.”

Vincent, who was praised for his originality and technical skill, sang “Sweet Dreams” by the Eurhythmics.

Tuesday’s show began with a performance by singer and UK “Voice” coach Jessie J of her hit single “Domino.” Singers from Aguilera’s team provided backup vocals.

Last week was the first episode of “The Voice” this season where finalists were eliminated. Each of the four teams now proceeds with four members to the quarterfinals with further eliminations coming next week.

“The Voice” is an American spinoff of a similar Dutch show, and has been a runaway success for NBC since it premiered in April of 2011. Four celebrity coaches choose teams of singers through a blind audition process, and singers compete for a recording contract in a contest that involves both audience voting and selection by the show’s coaches.