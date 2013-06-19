NBC's 'The Voice' finale attracts 15.3 million viewers

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - NBC said on Wednesday that its singing competition “The Voice”, which included the first live TV performance by Cher in more than a decade, had attracted 15.3 million viewers.

In a two-hour season finale, teenage country singer Danielle Bradbery become the show’s youngest winner.

“The Voice” wrapped its fourth season on Tuesday. It was the second most-watched program on U.S. television behind the sixth game of the National Basketball Association Finals, which had about 16.2 million viewers.

The singing competition is a bright spot for NBC, which is trying to lift itself out of the ratings cellar.

Rival show “American Idol,” which had its finale in May, was watched by about 14.2 million people, which was a record low for the one-time ratings juggernaut for News Corp-owned Fox.

“The Voice” finale also had performances by pop singer Bruno Mars, rapper Pitbull with Christina Aguilera and veteran rocker Bob Seger. Aguilera will be returning to the judging panel next season after taking time off to focus on her music career.

“The Voice” had a previous finale high of 14.1 million viewers.

NBC is owned by Comcast Corp.