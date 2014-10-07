Third Ave's Lapointe likes corporate drama, ready for higher rates

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fear of rising interest rates has driven billions of dollars from junk bond funds this year, but a top-performing manager at Third Avenue sees relatively little risk in his portfolio even if corporate borrowing costs surge.

Amid years of rock-bottom interest rates, many troubled companies have had time to get in better financial shape and to secure attractive borrowing terms. And they face less danger than many investors believe if rates rise, said Tom Lapointe, manager of the $3 billion Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund.

Higher rates can signal an improving economy, Lapointe said. That would help some of the leveraged companies at the top of his holdings list, which include marketing company Affinion Group Inc and security company Altegrity Inc.

“Over recent years, any company with a pulse has been able to refinance,” Lapointe said in a recent interview. That has made it easier for him to find companies positioned for a comeback, he said. He cited the example of Clear Channel Communications Inc (now called iHeart Communications Inc), whose bonds made up 4.7 percent of Lapointe’s fund at June 30.

Some Clear Channel bonds currently yield about 15.5 percent, compared with about 1.69 percent for five-year Treasury notes.

“Interest rates could go up to 3 or 4 percent and still you’d have a limited impact on distressed” companies, Lapointe said.

Fund parent Third Avenue Management LLC is a unit of Affiliated Managers Group. The fund’s 1-year total return, as of Oct. 6, was 7.79 percent, beating 88 percent of peers, according to Morningstar Inc. And the 3-year annual return of 13.96 percent beat 98 percent of peers.

Overall, junk bond mutual funds have posted outflows of about $12 billion so far this year, after losing $6.5 billion in 2013.

Some junk bond peers also have done well making out-of-benchmark bets on individual stocks. The $10.5 billion Fidelity Capital & Income Fund has a 1-year total return of 11.06 percent, with about 20 percent of its portfolio in stocks at the end of August.

The Third Avenue fund, along with other junk-bond oriented peers, can be volatile. In the third quarter of 2011, when bond markets were rattled by the Greek debt crisis, the Third Avenue fund dropped 12 percent while peers lost an average of 7 percent.

“That kind of loss is acceptable for investors who expect great things when the market turns around,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research.

Indeed, the fund roared back with a 17.23 percent total return in 2012, better than 86 percent of peers, Morningstar said.

Investors should realize that following Lapointe’s lead can be a bet on some interesting corporate drama.

“Usually we’re buying when a company is heading into trouble,” he said. “That’s where we find some of the best opportunities.”